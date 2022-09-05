AvePoint unveils $100M global R&D hub in Singapore, plans to hire 500 staff

Supported by EDBI, AvePoint also plans to advance IT and digital infrastructure, and global trade connectivity.

Credit: AvePoint

AvePoint has launched its new S$100 million international R&D hub in Singapore, which is anticipated to be a major hub within the vendor’s global R&D network and an avenue to foster local talent to support demand for B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

Held at the new office in Galaxis, One North, the opening ceremony was attended by guest-of-honour Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, who joined in renewing commitments to innovation in Asia Pacific.

Supported by EDBI, the investment arm of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, and Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), AvePoint also plans to advance its IT and digital infrastructure as well as global trade connectivity to continue its international expansion.

“AvePoint has worked closely with the Singapore government, education and enterprise organisations to advance our digital transformation efforts over the last thirteen years, so it was a privilege to have our key partners and investors celebrate this moment with us,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), co-founder and CEO of AvePoint.

TJ further explained that choosing Singapore as the site for the hub reflected the “historical success” of their partnerships and the opportunities that lie in the city-state as well as the wider region, defining it as a “critical step” in AvePoint’s global expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, the vendor aims to hire and train over 500 digital professionals by 2026, which will nearly triple its existing team of product and technology professionals in roles such as business analysts, data scientists, software architects and Microsoft-certified engineers in Singapore.

In addition, efforts to foster talent include professional development opportunities, empowering local leadership, and investing in collaborative recruitment with local education institutions.

Crucially, AvePoint intends to leverage the local R&D community and continue product innovation to address modern digital challenges including hybrid work collaboration, security, responsible use of artificial intelligence, blended learning, and well-being.

One area where the vendor will continue to develop is in EdTech, with ambitions to empower future generations and create access to quality education for a digital future.

Previously, AvePoint had won a S$37 million contract from Singapore’s Temasek Polytechnic and five other higher learning institutions to deploy an integrated SaaS training management platform.

Available by 2023, the new platform rollout is projected to give over 100,000 students access to a catalogue of 44,000 courses designed to teach them a variety of professional skills in both digital and hybrid learning environments.

“AvePoint’s R&D and product capabilities will contribute to meeting global demand for B2B SaaS solutions from Singapore,” claimed Chan Ih Ming, senior vice president of DISG. “This is a testament to Singapore’s strong tech ecosystem for talent, business and innovation. We look forward to partnering with AvePoint to support digital transformation for enterprises through innovative and purpose-driven technologies.”

Other expected outcomes of the hub include strengthening global cloud resilience for AvePoint customers, supporting data sovereignty, strengthening multi-cloud security, and ensuring regional businesses are supported at the local level.