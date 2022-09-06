archTIS expands in Asia with partners i-Sprint and ST Engineering

Credit: archTIS

Australian information security specialist archTIS is expanding its partner network in Asia with the help of Singapore-based solutions provider i-Sprint, in addition to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ST Engineering.

The expanded partnership with existing silver partner i-Sprint -- a solution provider in security identity and access management -- also involves a new distributor agreement for its offering NC Protect.

NC Protect aims to provide customers with advanced data-centric security for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive content across collaboration applications like Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Yammer, Dropbox and Nutanix Files.

The vendor plans to tap onto i-Sprint’s network of 30 resellers across the region to sell and market NC Protect in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. As part of the agreement, i-Sprint will offer ‘Level 1’ support and training to fully support resellers, while continuing to directly resell NC Protect to existing customers.

“As a reseller, i-Sprint has quickly created several opportunities and we look forward to their expanded capability as an NC Protect distributor,” said Daniel Lai, managing director and CEO of archTIS.



The vendor’s Asian strategy follows the launch of a new global channel partner program in 2021 aimed at providing resellers, systems integrators, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with access to its NC Protect offering.

Through the tiered program, archTIS has ambitions to recruit partners globally as well build upon its existing network in APAC, which includes Tesserent, LiveTiles, Sharing Minds, and Tabella.

“It is an excellent partnership with archTIS to offer strong document security protection and extend our security ecosystem for our over 300 customers,” added Albert Ching, vice chairman and chief technology officer at i-Sprint.

Additionally, an MoU between archTIS, i-Sprint and ST Engineering was signed to enable the development of technology and business opportunities for document access control, as well as sharing and collaboration solutions in security-sensitive environments.

The partnership was facilitated by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), with the MoU event attended by Australian Capital Territory Minister Andrew Barr as part of a trade mission to with Singapore to explore opportunities in information technology and other sectors.

“The presence of the ACT Chief Minister and other senior Australian government officials at the signing event was a strong endorsement of our partnership,” Ching said. “It was also a good opportunity for them to meet our customers who benefit from this partnership.”