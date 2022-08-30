VMware and NetApp expand multi-cloud global alliance

The partnership aims to help customers reduce the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernising enterprise-class workloads in multi-cloud environments.

George Kurian (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

VMware and NetApp are expanding their 20-year alliance in an effort to boost customers' access to multi-cloud architectures.

The vendor duo, which claim to have shared 20,000 customers over the last two decades, said the partnership expansion will help customers reduce the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernising workloads in multi-cloud environments.

Announced at VMware Explore 2022 in San Francisco, the partnership focuses on three major initiatives; cost-effective and seamless migration to multi-cloud environments; acceleration of modernised applications using Kubernetes/containers and optimisation of the data centre through modernised infrastructure.

New integrations between VMware and NetApp data management infrastructure were also announced, which aim to help organisations accelerate the performance and delivery of traditional and modern applications while simplifying daily operations.

NetApp is a VMware strategic design partner for VMware Cloud offerings including VMware vSphere, VMware Cloud Foundation and several VMware Cross-Cloud service.

“Customers today are faced with complex challenges to optimise their current IT investments while laying a path forward to modernise and accelerate their business,” said NetApp CEO George Kurian.

“By delivering powerful new solutions that help companies optimize their virtual data centres, modernise their applications, and provide cost-efficient, enterprise-class data management services to VMware Cloud, we can meet customers anywhere they are on their cloud journey."

Meanwhile, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram added that the partnership expansions would give customers "multi-cloud flexibility" and more choice in order to deliver the "best innovations in any cloud environment".

“Multi-cloud is the model we’re going to rely on for many years to come," he said. "It is the de facto operating model for the digital era, giving customers the freedom required to build, deploy, and manage applications in the way that best suits their business requirements."

Claudia Muldrew attended VMware Explore 2022 in San Francisco as a guest of VMware.

