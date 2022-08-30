Tencent Cloud partners with Helios to digitise Indonesian businesses

Kenneth Siow (Tencent Cloud) and Royani Lo (Helios) Credit: Tencent Cloud

Indonesian infrastructure and cloud provider Helios Informatika Nusantara (Helios) has struck a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud to help local customers overcome challenges in their cloud journey.

The collaboration follows a spike in demand for cloud adoption in both enterprise-scale businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Indonesia, and will particularly target customers in retail, media and banking sectors.

“As more and more companies in Indonesia believe in the importance of digitisation, the demand for cloud technology from all industries and fields has increased,” said Royani Lo, president director of Helios.

“We are pleased to join hands with Tencent Cloud which is known for its high-performance and reliable technology, to achieve our goal of meeting the needs and addressing cloud adoption issues faced by business people in Indonesia, such as cloud infrastructure that does not align with the company's internal capabilities or external regulations.”

As local firms turn to cloud technology for their businesses, many still face various challenges in carrying out their digital transformation.

According to a PwC survey in 2021, local businesses face challenges such as talent availability (70 per cent), implementation costs (60 per cent), uncertainty over regulation and needs local data centre (50 per cent), as well as the need for secure, easy to manage and reliable cloud (40 per cent).

With Tencent Cloud, the partnership can tap on the vendor’s solutions like TDSQL, an enterprise-grade distributed cloud database that can assist financial institutions to process millions of transactions quickly and securely.

In addition, Tencent Cloud also has two internet data centres in Indonesia that has attained certifications attesting to its high-level safety and security standards, namely the Uptime Institute Tier III - Design & Facility, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and SNI (local standard).

What’s more, local firms keen on expanding to China can look forward to the vendor’s “China Connect” solution, which provides a suite of services, guidance and support to secure their operations in the country including security solutions, data analysis, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications, as well as input on feasible go-to-market strategy.

Meanwhile, Helios offers Tencent Cloud a strong local network of partners and customers that may support the vendor’s expansion plans. Helios also offers enterprises 24-hour on-premises support for services like application development and consultation for technical intelligence.

“With over 20 years of experience in technological innovation and a strong infrastructure foundation, Tencent Cloud is poised to provide Indonesian enterprises with high-performing, easy-to-maintain, intelligent, and flexible cloud services,” said Kenneth Siow, regional director for Southeast Asia and general manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia at Tencent Cloud International.

“Through our collaboration with Helios, we look forward to further accelerating the digital transformation journey across different industries.”