Alfred Goh to lead new NCS enterprise business unit

Alfred Goh (NCS) Credit: NCS

NCS has set up a new enterprise strategic business group (SBG) and appointed industry veteran Alfred Goh as managing partner to lead the unit with effect from 16 September.

Reporting to Ng Kuo Pin -- CEO of NCS -- Goh is tasked with bringing together NCS’ healthcare, transport, financial, industrial and commercial client service units as well as service organisations like applications and infrastructure to accelerate the provider's growth momentum in the enterprise space.

“I’m pleased to have Alfred on board to lead the charge for enterprise growth," Kuo Pin said. "He is joining us at a time when we are experiencing new growth and strong demand for technology expertise and solutions from both the enterprise and public sectors.

“His wealth of experience will strengthen the current leadership bench and advance our growth in the enterprise sector. Through a dedicated Enterprise SBG and synergies from our core capabilities of applications, infrastructure, engineering, cyber and NEXT services, NCS will be able to better serve our government and enterprise clients."

Most recently, Goh served as CEO of Southeast Asia at DHL Supply Chain, and before that, as president and CEO of Japan and Korea. He brings with him 18 years of global and regional industry expertise in leading B2B enterprise growth, capturing emerging markets and expanding regional growth.

Goh also did an 8-year stint at Accenture advising public and private sector clients on large-scale enterprise resource planning and application maintenance services outsourcing projects, as well as the roll-out of finance shared service centres in Asia Pacific.

“I am honoured to join NCS to lead the Enterprise SBG agenda" Goh added. "As the world is going through technological transformation, it is exciting to be with the best team to partner our regional enterprise clients in the adoption of new digital, data, cloud and platform services, and ignite new possibilities."

The new SBG is aimed at advancing NCS’ transformation growth plans to become a regional technology services powerhouse in Asia Pacific.

The launch also follows the establishment of two other SBGs earlier last year, Gov+ and Telco+, which focus on the key sectors of government and telcos. Sam Liew Lien Ban, former managing director of GIC’s technology group, currently heads up Gov+ while former Accenture Europe strategic sales managing director Sami Luukkonen oversees Telco+.