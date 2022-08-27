SAP targets digital growth in the Philippines, appoints new leader

Rudy Abrahams (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP has appointed Rudy Abrahams as the new managing director of the Philippines, tasked with enhancing the vendor's “customer-centric and innovative approach” to driving digital transformation in the country.

Reporting to Verena Siow -- president and managing director of Southeast Asia at SAP -- Abrahams aims to build on the vendor's 27-year history in the local market by helping customers, partners and communities tackle issues such as business transformation in the cloud, building a resilient supply chain and creating a sustainable future.

“I am thrilled that Rudy Abrahams will bring both his leadership and deep experience in business transformation to SAP Philippines," Siow said. "His exceptional track record and passion for helping our customers, partners and communities run better, will be instrumental in supporting the Philippines and Southeast Asia’s digital economy and growth."

Abrahams brings over 25 years of ICT experience in the public and private sector, with expertise in large-scale digital transformation and a leadership style that “puts people first”.

Most recently, Abrahams held the role of vice president and head of SuccessFactors across Southeast Asia at SAP, where he was responsible for driving revenue, engaging customers and collaborating with partners toward business outcomes and customer success.

“The last two years demonstrated how critical digital technologies, such as cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), are for business continuity and to thrive amid uncertain times," Abrahams added. "In the Philippines alone, we saw more businesses adopting cloud technologies to remain competitive and ensure that they adhere to the demands of their end-user customers."

The new country leader also observed notable “ongoing projects both from the private and public sectors” that are part of the Philippines’ digital transformation agenda.

“We believe that private-public-plural partnerships are integral in achieving the country’s goals," he noted. "At SAP, we aspire to be a trusted technology partner that can enable more organisations in the country to transform into intelligent, sustainable enterprises. Above all — collectively with our customers and partners — we aim to make a profound and unique impact on sustainability."

Abrahams reaffirmed the vendor's aim of creating “an ideal place for work” and cultivating “every individual’s professional and personal development”. He has also ensured that the company will “embed diversity and inclusion practices” in its processes.

“We know enterprises in the Philippines have also been pushing for workplace equality, policies, and education," he said. "So, I look forward to sharing best practices and ideas with our partners and customers in this area."