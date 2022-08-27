Bridge Data Centres boosts Asian presence with Thai market entry

Credit: Bridge Data Centres

Singapore-headquartered Bridge Data Centres (BDC) has acquired one of WHA Mega Logistic Centers’ campuses in Thailand’s Samut Prakan, as part of its ongoing Asia Pacific development.

The move sees the provider extend its offerings to the local market, aiming to provide flexible data centre solutions, with a strong focus on customer satisfaction, uptime reliability and sustainability.

Dz Shing Lim, president of BDC, observed that Thailand has been increasingly adopting cloud-based services which contributed to “the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the Thai digital space”.

Motivated by this appetite, the data centre provider expects to see “strong demand coming from hyperscale content providers and cloud operators, followed by leading e-commerce companies, public sector agencies, and the banking sector”.

“BDC has been growing steadily in the Asia Pacific region and Thailand is one of the many markets within Southeast Asia that we are making entry into, as we follow hyperscale demand and favouring market conditions,” added Lim.

Branded as BKK01, the Thailand campus has an approximate floor area of 6,500m² and is currently operational at 450kw with the remaining space expected to fit out to support an additional 5MW IT capacity load.

With this development, BDC is hoping to continue market growth in the region. In Malaysia, the provider has two operating data centres, MY01 and MY02, in the Kuala Lumpur region, and two greenfield constructions currently on-going, MY03 and MY06, both scheduled to go live by the fourth quarter of 2022.