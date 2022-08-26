Tim Cook talks inspiration, privacy, and more in a far-ranging Popular Mechanics interview

Though many topics are covered, very little new is learned from this Q&A.

Tim Cook (Apple) Credit: Apple

Apple's CEO doesn't do a lot of big interviews, so the twelve questions asked and answered by Popular Mechanics is something of a treat for Tim Cook fans. For those looking for answers from the leader of the most valuable company in the world, it's a little more disappointing.

Unfortunately, the entire interview feels like something created by Apple's own PR team, with softball questions that neatly lead to Cook's polished answers about the company's greatness.

There's no pushback on anything, and delicate but important questions like the multiple international antitrust actions facing Apple around the world are never approached. The subhead is, Tim Cook discusses Apple's vision for a more sustainable world but sustainability is only briefly mentioned in a single answer, and nothing new is revealed there.

On the topic of inspiring Apple's employees to do great but extremely difficult things, Cook says: