Nextgen selected as Ground Labs’ distributor in Asia

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: ARN

Nextgen Group has been appointed as Ground Labs’ distributor in Asia, spanning across four countries – Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia.

The move will see the distributor bring Ground Labs' data discovery and remediation solutions to the markets in Asia, as the vendor continues to expand its business across the region.

Specifically, Nextgen will be given access to Ground Labs’ enterprise-grade solutions for "scalable data discovery" across on-premises and cloud use cases, designed to enable organisations to "find, secure and remediate all data across multiple types and locations".

"I am excited to welcome Nextgen as a Ground Labs’ strategic partner in the Asia region," said Brett Gribble, global channel sales director at Ground Labs. "With Nextgen’s innovative and value-added channel services business model, I am confident that our alliance will enable us to scale rapidly through their partner network.

"The state of enterprise data security is more complex than ever and will continue to challenge IT teams across the globe. Yet this presents us with an immense opportunity in the market. Together with Nextgen, we are here to empower our partners and customers through our deep expertise in data discovery innovation and solutions."

The distributor will also be leveraging Ground Labs’ Data Discovery Network, a collaborative turnkey partner program that was launched in January this year, to further support the vendor in its global expansion efforts to broaden its partner ecosystem reach in the region.

"Nextgen is committed to collaborating with the world’s leading enterprise software providers to bring together best-of-breed technologies," added Wendy O’Keeffe, vice president and managing director of Asia at Nextgen.

"I am pleased to announce our alliance with Ground Labs to offer holistic and trusted database discovery solutions to our partners, and through the partner ecosystem, enable customers to swiftly find and secure all the sensitive data within their systems, no matter where it resides–on premise or in the cloud.

"We look forward to winning alongside the Ground Labs global channel team, as we collaboratively drive growth in this region through our strong customer-centric approach."