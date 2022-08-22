Nominations open for Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2022

Set for Tuesday 6 December, Innovation Awards 2022 will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Channel Asia roof at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Credit: Channel Asia

Nominations are now open for the Innovation Awards 2022, housing a modernised category line-up, enhanced submission criteria and standout market awareness as Channel Asia raises the bar for industry excellence across ASEAN.

Set for Tuesday 6 December, the Innovation Awards 2022 will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Channel Asia roof at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

In a step away from predictable awards programs, entire local and regional ecosystem expertise will not only be acknowledged and celebrated, but transformative examples of partner best practice amplified further via Channel Asia -- the leading business technology publication in Southeast Asia.

Notable enhancements centre around the increased prioritisation of customer case studies to showcase the innovative capabilities of expert partners, a commitment to expand reach into all countries across the region and a heightened focus on both established and emerging providers.

Mirroring the market, Innovation Awards 2022 will recognise the standout work of managed service providers, system integrators and value-added resellers, complemented by bleeding edge start-ups, cloud specialists, independent software vendors, consultancy giants, boutique agencies and application developers -- all collaborating, all contributing.

Likewise, innovation at vendor and distributor levels will also be magnified, recognising leading champions of the channel, creative thinkers, consistent performers and market leaders.

To achieve this, Innovation Awards 2022 will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, ASEAN-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

Nominations are now open and will run until Friday 30 September. Nominations can be submitted by an individual, an employee, employer or business partner with only ASEAN-based individuals and examples eligible.

Submissions are free to enter and will be accepted from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, in addition to Hong Kong, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos. All parties are welcome to submit either regional (ASEAN and Hong Kong) or country-specific nominations, or both.

Finalists and winners will be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor and distributor organisations.

Innovation Awards categories in 2022:

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

ASEAN-WIDE INNOVATION

ASEAN-wide Innovation recognises partners delivering customer innovation headquartered in Southeast Asia. This is partner is a market-leading specialist which thrives in challenging end-user environments, sparking new ideas and outcomes through an unconventional approach to technology consulting and implementation. Note: This award is open to partners headquartered in Southeast Asia as the company’s global base. This is not open to multinationals with a regional hub in Southeast Asia but a global headquarters.

START-UP INNOVATION

Start-up Innovation recognises market-leading start-ups building unique businesses to bring innovative new technologies to the ASEAN market. Note: All submissions must be from ASEAN-based start-ups.

VENDOR INNOVATION

Vendor Innovation recognises vendors helping partners deliver transformative solutions and services to customers, operating market-leading approaches to engagement and enablement across the key technology segments of Cloud, Security, Hardware, Software, Networking and Specialist.

DISTRIBUTOR INNOVATION

Distributor Innovation recognises distributors spearheading ecosystem innovation and growth through transformative approaches to vendor engagement and partner enablement, spanning the core categories of Hardware, Software, Specialist, Incubation and Creativity.

PERSONAL INNOVATION

Personal Innovation recognises standout individuals who contribute to customer, company and channel success through a transformative approach to management, channel, sales, technical and marketing positions.

HALL OF FAME

Hall of Fame recognises long-standing leaders who have been instrumental in the development and enhancement of the ASEAN channel. Three individuals will be inducted into the Channel Asia Hall of Fame in 2022 and will be determined by the executive panel of industry judges plus previous Hall of Fame inductees.

For more information regarding sponsorship opportunities, attendance or event details -- click here.