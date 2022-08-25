Accenture and Changi Airport extend digital factory partnership

Jean Hung (CAG) and Ng Wee Wei (Accenture) Credit: Accenture

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is expanding its collaboration with Accenture for the next three years to further transform operations and enhance traveller experience at Changi Airport.

The partnership began in 2019 with the establishment of a digital factory. Under the banner of DIVA -- digital, innovation, ventures and analytics -- the factory was launched to help Changi Airport develop, experiment and deploy new digital products and services, from conceptualisation to market roll-out.

Housed with experts from both Accenture and Changi Airport, DIVA leverages new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital marketing, big data and analytics, predictive maintenance and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The new agreement sees both parties leverage technologies such as extended reality, machine learning, IoT and edge computing to enable Changi Airport to seamlessly engage travellers at various touch points, prior to arriving at the airport to after they leave. Knowledge and skills transfer to the CAG team are to be expected as well.

“We have been working closely with CAG to implement digital enhancements and infuse a culture of experimentation,” said Ng Wee Wei, country managing director of Singapore at Accenture.

“As the line between the physical and digital continues to blur, organisations have the opportunity to address issues like trust, sustainability, safety, responsible access and use, diversity and more, helping set the stage for the future. We see many new possibilities to bring even more immersive collaborative, personalised and meaningful experiences to CAG’s customers.”

Adopting a customer-centric approach based on rapid prototyping, Accenture and CAG will jointly design and roll-out new digital products across Changi Airport.

One product is a new loyalty platform that will enable customers to earn points for both spending and travelling, redeem loyalty points across channels in one place and provide more redemption choices, encouraging customers to stay engaged and connected.

By integrating data from various sources, the platform will allow Changi Airport to understand its customers better, enabling the company to provide them with highly personalised communications, experiences and offers.

“Changi Airport Group has always put our customers first; constantly enhancing the airport experience and pleasantly delighting our customers even when they are not travelling,” affirmed Hung Jean, group senior vice president for Enterprise Digital Ecosystem & Business at CAG.

“In this next phase of our digital transformation journey, how we deliver the unique Changi experience, whether offline or online, to our customers remains key. Our vision is to build deeper relationships with our customers and strive to serve them even better through innovative and interactive digital solutions.

"We are happy to extend our collaboration with Accenture, who has proven to be a valuable partner with the ability to combine innovative design capabilities with technology and industry expertise.”

Furthermore, Accenture will implement a centralised identity and access management solution to help improve data security and privacy. This will eliminate the need for customers to sign in through multiple accounts to access different applications.

Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director market unit lead of Southeast Asia at Accenture, outlined plans to utilise emerging technologies like Web3 to enable connectivity for the airport’s customers, partners and workforce that will provide “greater choice and control over how they work, live, play and learn while building a greater sense of community and culture”.

“Facilitating knowledge and skills transfer to Changi’s employees will also enable Changi to be more self-sufficient to achieve better business outcomes," Vithlani added.