Forescout appoints Westcon-Comstor as exclusive distributor in ASEAN

Patrick Aronson (Westcon-Comstor) Credit: Westcon-Comstor

Forescout Technologies has appointed Westcon-Comstor as its sole value-added distributor in ASEAN, forming part of the cyber security vendor’s channel expansion plans in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

In an exclusive interview with Patrick Aronson, head of Asia Pacific at Westcon-Comstor and Dave Patnaik, regional vice president of APJ at Forescout, the leaders offered Channel Asia insights into the “long-established partnership” between the two organisations.

“We’ve been working with Forescout for about eight or nine years, so we have a long history with them,” said Aronson. “It’s been a very close partnership.”

This means that the two are familiar and aligned with their go-to-market approach and ready to serve channel partners as well as customers across the diverse ASEAN region.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to extend and deepen our long-established partnership with Forescout across ASEAN,” he said. “Forescout offers our channel partners and end-users an incredible zero-trust security platform to manage cyber risks and give visibility and control across key ASEAN growth technologies in IT, OT, IoT and IoMT.

“We’re especially excited about the new levels of automation and intelligence that Forescout has introduced into their platform. Anything which reduces the number of specialised cyber security resources to operate is a godsend in the challenging labour markets in this region.”

Additionally, Patnaik elaborated on plans for Forescout to double down their "channel first" strategy in ASEAN and work on strengthening relations with partners as well as consolidating distribution by leveraging on Westcon-Comstor’s experience and network in the region.

On why they zeroed in on ASEAN, both he and Aronson agreed that it is one of the fastest growing regions globally, especially in terms of demand for cyber security solutions – something Patnaik has observed after speaking with CIOs and CEOs here.

What’s more, the partnership will enable both parties to tackle the market as a unified force, which is critical considering how the market is becoming increasingly saturated with security solutions and new players.

"Markets like Singapore, India and South Asia are seeing unprecedented levels of threat as ransomware attacks have increased over the last 12 months,” said Patnaik. “We are seeing growth across all verticals in the region – government, industry, healthcare and financial services – with organisations citing automation and visibility as key priorities to mitigate the threats they are facing.”

Westcon-Comstor will also join new global system integrator (GSI) partnerships such as TCS, Infosys, HCL, Wipro and L&T in India, with regional support led by regional channel and alliance director, Colin Garro, and new GSI regional leader for India, Viswanath Singh. This new team completes a channel and sales support team that has grown 150 per cent since January 2022.