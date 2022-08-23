DXC on-boarded to transform Thailand insurance firm KWI

GSI to leverage its solution on AWS to automate the business.

Apichart Arunkunarax (DXC Technology) Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has signed an exclusive five-year contract with Thailand firm KWI Life Insurance to "streamline, automate and integrate" its business processes in hopes of improving digital customer experience levels.

In line with KWI’s strategy to strengthen its position in Thailand, DXC will leverage its insurance software suite on Amazon Web Services (AWS), DXC Assure for Life and Wealth, to transform the firm and support its plans to attract and retain customers.

“We are committed to unlocking opportunities for innovation for KWI Life Insurance, while reducing costs over time, and look forward to supporting KWI with their expansion plans in Thailand,” said Apichart Arunkunarax, managing director and country general manager of DXC.

“DXC brings industry expertise, software and modernisation services together with our ecosystem of partners to provide solutions that enable each insurer’s digital transformation objectives.”

KWI is the first DXC Assure for Life and Wealth customer on AWS in Southeast Asia, and a cornerstone in the global system integrator's growth strategy. This combined capability presents an opportunity to do similar migrations to AWS, creating a unique differentiator for DXC in the process.

“This paves the way for AWS and DXC to further accelerate cloud-enabled transformations for insurers in ASEAN,” added Conor McNamara, managing director of ASEAN at AWS.

“As one of Southeast Asia's earliest and most progressive cloud implementors, DXC is a trusted advisor to leading enterprises and organisations in ASEAN and we are delighted to support DXC as they help our joint customers digitally transform into cloud-native businesses.”

Antonio Hang Tat Chan, vice chairman and CEO of KWI Public Company Limited shared that the enhanced platform will provide a "distinctive" digital customer experience and the agility to scale services quickly as required. The partnership will also allow the organisation to broaden their portfolio of digital solutions to meet clients’ specific needs such as receiving information at a ‘touch of a button’ and personalised policies.

DXC has been strengthening its foothold in region in recent years, with its latest move involving a merge of its Asian operations and Australia and New Zealand, forming a combined business entity across Asia Pacific in July 2020.

The move was motivated by a desire to leverage the ‘strengths and scale’ of both employees and technology capabilities across the region, in a bid to better meet customer demand. According to a statement from DXC, their focus remains on “helping customers on their transformation journey as they unlock value” across the vendor’s enterprise technology stack.