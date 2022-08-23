Accenture partners with AWS to pilot sustainable solutions for Singapore’s East Coast Town

Ng Wee Wei (Accenture) Credit: Accenture

Singapore’s East Coast Town Council (ECTC) is collaborating with Accenture and Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a pilot to deploy cloud-powered sustainability solutions.

The project aims to facilitate a move towards net zero emissions by using solutions that provide insights and recommendations to help residents and businesses lower their carbon footprint.

The six-month pilot will test solutions that assist in municipal estate management and determine the key drivers of energy and water consumption within ECTC managed properties. Specifically, analysis of usage data from common utilities including hawker centres, markets, as well as residential and commercial blocks enables ECTC to plan targeted town management strategies.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we help East Coast Town Council experience first-hand relevant technology solutions that come to life through immersive demonstrations to help address urban challenges that hinder the progress of their sustainability efforts,” said Ng Wee Wei, country managing director of Singapore at Accenture.

“In fact, the intersection of digitalisation and energy transition is providing an opportunity for cities to be smarter – paving the way for game-changing and innovative urban solutions that are more sustainable and inclusive.”

To reduce energy consumption in targeted buildings, Accenture has created a digital twin of these buildings and performed energy usage intensity modelling using open source data. This will help generate insights to identify intervention strategies.

Meanwhile, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud and Amazon WorkSpaces were used to power graphic-intensive prototyping operations and provide a fully managed remote desktop service, enabling the Accenture team to co-develop innovative solutions quickly.

“AWS is committed to helping our customers decarbonise and build sustainable businesses, from townships to cities, just as we are committed to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040 through The Climate Pledge," remarked Elise Tan, country manager of Public Sector in Singapore at AWS.

"We are excited to work with East Coast Town Council to leverage cloud technology to support township management, and drive local community-based sustainability efforts that benefit citizens and the environment."

The pilot is also aimed at aligning local municipal efforts with the green economy goals outlined in Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

Jessica Tan, chairman for ECTC and Member of Parliament for East Coast GRC (Changi-Simei), reiterated the project’s support for the nation’s green agenda and community efforts to create a “better living environment for every resident”.

“We want to galvanise and partner residents, thought leaders in the sustainability domains, town management stakeholders and service providers, and work towards zero waste and energy efficiency in a Caring, Green and Vibrant East Coast," she added.