HP launches cartridge recycling partner initiative in ASEAN

HP has launched a recycling initiative involving partners to promote the recycling of ink and toner cartridges across ASEAN.

Under the HP Supplies Impact Program, the vendor is providing biodegradable green recycling bags to HP Amplify Impact partners, who will distribute them to customers during scheduled visits.

Customers can then put HP ink and toner cartridges into the bags to be collected by HP partners, who in turn will pass them into the HP Planet Partners program, an initiative to recycle products in 75 countries and territories worldwide.

The program is available in Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Korea and Australia, with Thailand and New Zealand set to be included later in the year.

“Our aim is to continually increase the collection and recycling of Original HP supplies across Southeast Asian countries, Australia, and New Zealand with sustainability today an absolute imperative for a better environment, society, and business,” said Samir Shah, vice president and head of Print Category across Greater Asia at HP. “HP Supplies Impact makes sustainability more attainable for customers of all sizes and sectors.”

Additionally, HP is partnering with environmental non-profit organisation One Tree Planted to plant one tree for every 30 returned ink or toner cartridges.

“The strength and reach of our partner and customer network are a huge asset and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world,” added David Tan, head of Channels and Supplies across Greater Asia at HP.

“HP Supplies Impact helps our Amplify Impact partners forge a unique movement to deliver long-term sustainability while differentiating themselves competitively.”

The launch of this initiative comes months after HP set a goal of enrolling at least 50 per cent of HP Amplify partners into the voluntary HP Amplify Impact program back in February.

The Amplify Impact program focuses on providing its Amplify partners with ways to benefit from improving sustainability practices, offering training, sales and marketing resources, as well as a return and recycling program for end-of-life HP products.