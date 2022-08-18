EY strikes digital transformation alliance with Kyndryl

Combines Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY.

Credit: Dreamstime

Consulting firm EY has struck up an alliance with services provider Kyndryl to support clients in achieving their digital transformation goals.

The alliance combines Kyndryl’s cloud and core infrastructure services with the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY in areas including cyber security, asset management and cloud infrastructure services.

"As organisations execute on their digital transformation journeys, they face challenges in modernising complex systems, business processes and controls," said Heather Ficarra, alliance leader of Kyndryl at EY.

"The EY−Kyndryl Alliance will help clients achieve their strategic transformation goals by providing compelling comprehensive solutions. The alliance leverages the deep domain experience of EY business and technology consulting with Kyndryl’s technology transformation and support."

Meanwhile, EY global partner ecosystem leader Greg Sarafin said the combination will be a powerful force in the market.

“The combination of the business and technology consulting capabilities of EY and the IT infrastructure services of Kyndryl will be a powerful force in the market," he added. "The creation of innovative, joint services and solutions that address the strategy, transformation and ongoing operations will greatly benefit our mutual clients."

Last month Kyndryl added two more vendor partnerships to its portfolio, inking agreements with Oracle for managed cloud solutions and Veritas Technologies for multi-cloud critical data protection and recovery.

Through the Oracle alliance, which expands on Kyndryl's existing relationship with the vendor, the IBM spin-off and mega managed services provider (MSP) is set to become a key delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), promising to offer a “wide range of new services that leverage Oracle technologies”.

It also expects its resiliency and disaster recovery, network and edge computing, data analytics and advanced database consolidation and migration services will improve as a result.