Tencent Cloud expands offerings in Southeast Asia with Acclivis

Collaboration primes both parties to be the go-to partners for Southeast Asian and Chinese enterprises.

Kenneth Siow (Tencent Cloud) and Marcus Cheng (Acclivis) Credit: Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud has signed a strategic agreement with CITIC Telecom subsidiary, Acclivis, to deliver private, public and hybrid cloud, as well as ICT solutions, to enterprises in Southeast Asia, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

The collaboration is set to leverage Acclivis' presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Hong Kong as well as Tencent Cloud’s expertise and experience in China.

“Further highlighting Tencent Cloud’s commitment to bringing only the best, high-quality cloud solutions to every part of the world, Tencent Cloud is pleased to team up with Acclivis to serve Southeast Asian enterprises who want to expand their reach to China," said Krittee Manoleehagul, vice president of Southeast Asia at Tencent Cloud International.

"This agreement also paves the way for more Chinese enterprises to explore business possibilities in Southeast Asian countries."

Kenneth Siow, regional director for Southeast Asia and general manager of Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia at Tencent Cloud International, added that Southeast Asian enterprises have “clamoured” for cloud technology in order to enter the Chinese market.

Siow also doubled down on Tencent Cloud’s commitment to working with Acclivis to enable organisations to “expand their global footprints, whether they are from Southeast Asia or China”.

The combined platform will offer Tencent Cloud’s cloud computing services and industry solutions available for verticals including financial services, entertainment, gaming, media and entertainment, retail and more.

Additionally, the collaboration also provides a one-stop ICT platform featuring internet services, managed services and IT end user support provided by Acclivis to address the diverse and interconnected needs of every enterprise’s digital transformation journey.

Key outcomes to be derived from the full-suite ICT platform include “better customer experience through simplified IT management using AI and machine learning, and to also reap cost savings from the synergies expected from the partnership”.

“Acclivis’ mission is to provide reliable and comprehensive ICT solutions to help organisations realise the power of digital transformation,” explained Marcus Cheng, CEO of Acclivis.

“Leveraging on our deep roots in Southeast Asia, our internet connectivity and managed services capabilities, and Tencent Cloud’s years of experience in providing cloud services to various industries, our new partnership will put us ahead of the curve to access greater opportunities in Southeast Asia and China."