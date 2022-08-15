NEC drives compute and storage with Stratus, supports Society 5.0 in Asia

Both parties to collaborate on technologies aimed at mission-critical compute and storage infrastructure.

NEC is teaming up with autonomous edge computing platform provider Stratus in Asia Pacific to deliver computing solutions that enable a “human-centric, inclusive and sustainable future”, known as Society 5.0.

The agreement sees both parties collaborate on technologies aimed at "mission-critical" compute and storage infrastructure, targeting industries such as communications, finance, smart cities, manufacturing, oil and gas, and transportation.

The partnership seeks to strengthen joint positions as key providers of “seamless, end-to-end digitalisation solutions” across India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

“We are pleased to partner with Stratus to support our enterprise customers in their digital transformation journey to improve operational readiness and efficiency through edge computing,” said Teh Chong Mien, managing director of Asia Pacific at NEC.

“Together with Stratus, we aim to deliver leading ‘always on’ technology and real-time solutions that empower customers as they convert data into actionable insights and make mission-critical decisions at the edge."

The regional alliance will bring together Stratus ftServer and ztC Edge compute platforms with NEC expertise in back-up and application redundancy, with the aim of meeting the needs of Asian enterprise customers. NEC will deliver solutions with Stratus computing platforms, while Stratus will offer NEC’s back-up and apps redundancy solutions.

“The Stratus-NEC partnership delivers world-class, fault-tolerant data centres and edge computing systems with proven software applications for backup and redundancy, future-proofing our customers in the area of digital infrastructure,” outlined David Ooi, senior director of Asia Pacific at NEC.

Ooi also affirmed that the provider's expertise and technology deployments would “solve customer pain points” and drive business growth “in a digital future precisely and effectively”.

Society 5.0 is defined to be powered by enabling technologies, such as, connected sensors, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI), that tackle societal challenges through a "holistic approach" to problem solving.

According to IDC, digital infrastructure is expected to be at the core of future enterprises and that by 2025, there would be a six-fold “explosion in high dependency workloads”.

With such acceleration of digital transformation, Stratus observed that enterprises are seeking “more robust systems that ensure uptime and availability” for the services they deliver. Use cases include IT systems that perform payment transactions or operations technology systems at the edge that run smart factories and transportation systems.

“With a digital-first focus today, enterprises across any vertical sector have to ensure that their infrastructure is up-to-speed and resilient to unexpected disruptions," added Lin Hoe Foong, managing director of Asia South at Stratus. "We are pleased to partner with NEC Asia Pacific to deliver solutions that are ready-to-deploy and meet the unique requirements of enterprises in the region."