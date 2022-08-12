Tech Data launches Cloudera data platform at APJ centre of excellence

Credit: Dreamstime

Tech Data has announced the launch of the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) at its Asia Pacific centre of excellence (CoE).

The expanded partnership between the global distributor and cloud vendor aims to support partners’ and customers’ plans to boost their hybrid data capabilities and is aligned with Tech Data’s ongoing strategy of driving hybrid cloud motion in the region.

“The enterprise cloud landscape is fast evolving where the onus is on providing customers with the highest quality of service on managing IT infrastructures and applications,” said Bennett Wong, vice president of Advanced Solutions across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Tech Data. "This partnership will enable us to provide cloud services to clients with efficiency, remote-ability, and safety."

Cloudera’s APJ vice president Remus Lim believes the move will help channel partners serve customers better.

“Through the Tech Data CoE facility and our collaboration with a broader network of partners, business partners will be empowered with Cloudera’s skills, pre-built end-to-end solution assets, POCs and demos that facilitate solution discovery and formulate the right data driven use cases for our customers,” said Lim.

“Customers can speed up their access to insights while ensuring control and security over multiple cloud environments and data centres.

"The wide range of offerings will cater to multiple facets of cloud infrastructure such as data centres, hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and DevOps. This flexibility allows them to unlock more value from their data while working towards being data-first.”

Tech Data’s CoE aims to offer partners and customers a guided approach to enable business growth with the use of next-generation technologies. It hopes to benefit users through partner enablement, technology innovation and market-ready solutions.

For instance, partners can work on enhancing their sales and pre-sales capabilities in data and analytics through the CoE’s Practice Builder enablement framework. Partners can also look forward to extended support in the form of POCs, demos and solutions design.

The CoE aims to help partners and customers tap on Cloudera’s offerings to design solutions and build their cloud capabilities, with access to pre-built assets and materials.