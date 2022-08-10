Accenture acquires Romp of Indonesia in brand transformation play

Team of more than 150 employees to join Accenture Song in Jakarta.

Divyesh Vithlani (Accenture); Joseph Tan (Romp) and Thomas Mouritzen (Accenture Song) Credit: Accenture

Accenture has acquired brand and experience agency Romp in Indonesia, amid plans to strengthen creative capabilities for customers across Southeast Asia.

Terms of the alliance will see a team of more than 150 employees join Accenture Song -- the creative arm of the global system integrator (GSI) formerly known as Accenture Interactive -- in Jakarta to serve clients across consumer goods and services, telecommunications and financial services sectors, plus family-owned conglomerates.

At the heart of the deal is a commitment to “enhance” Accenture Song’s brand and marketing expertise while capitalising on areas such as the metaverse in Indonesia.

“Accenture Song aims to be our clients’ go-to partner as they reimagine their business to achieve long-term growth,” said Thomas Mouritzen, Southeast Asia lead at Accenture Song.

“Our deep understanding of consumers and businesses, combined with Romp’s outstanding brand capabilities, will broaden our ability to harness the ongoing technology revolution for consumers and brands. This is a powerful proposition for our clients seeking to win with innovative thinking and connected capabilities in Southeast Asia.”

The acquisition comes as the digital advertising market continues to expand in Southeast Asia, with the e-commerce industry estimated to reach $53.8 billion in 2025.

“The growth of the digital economy in Southeast Asia is pushing brands to create meaningful experiences to meet customers' needs,” added Divyesh Vithlani, senior managing director and market unit lead across Southeast Asia at Accenture.

“Companies are increasingly looking to tap artificial intelligence, data and technology to drive creative content. Romp’s expertise with Accenture’s scale will enable us to deliver this excellence in a way that’s unique to the region.”

Founded in 2019, Jakarta-based Romp was ranked as one of Indonesia’s top three creative agencies in 2021, with expertise in brand communications, design and digital operations. The agency has “successfully transformed” brands of all sizes and across industries, including Telkomsel, Indofood, Danone, Kimberly-Clarke Softex, Grab, Google and Godrej.

“We have always believed in harnessing the power of creativity and helping clients build strong and long-lasting relationships with their customers,” said Joseph Tan, CEO of Romp.

“We also constantly elevate ourselves through new thinking methods and approaches. Joining Accenture Song will fully converge the brand storytelling that we love with Accenture’s tech innovation, enabling us to help our clients truly deliver against limitless opportunities with global impact.”

Romp represents the second acquisition for Accenture Song in Southeast Asia following the purchase of Kuala Lumpur-based Entropia in June 2021.