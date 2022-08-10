Jony Ive reveals Steve Jobs’ one-word advice on design

Jony Ive Credit: Apple

In an interview in arch design magazine Wallpaper, former Apple chief design officer Jonny Ive reminisces on advice given to him by company founder Steve Jobs. He also expresses his anger that much design today doesn't work as he and Jobs did at Apple, and is all the poorer for it — going so far to claim that many products do not deserve to exist.

Ive is described in the interview as unfailingly polite, solicitous and considerate but often describes his design process as furious and angry, particularly in relation to design's response to climate change on which he has been working with Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Ive left Apple in 2019 to form his own design consulting firm and recently cut all ties with Apple. However, he still remembers the one word Jobs told him should go into everything he designs: Care.

Royal seal of approval

As well as being a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) for the past decade, Ive is a Royal Designer for Industry, an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

His most recent design isn't quite on the scale of the iPhone: the seal for the Prince of Wales's Terra Carta campaign, which boasts the motto For Nature, People and Planet. The seal was designed by Ive using a specially drawn Baskerville-derived serif font that he reserves for his personal projects.



