Infosys fortifies Singapore presence; commits to create 300 new jobs

Credit: Dreamstime

Infosys, in partnership with Singapore statutory board, Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), under the Ministry of Communications and Information, has pledged to hire 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles.

The digital services and consulting provider seeks to strengthen its presence in the city-state while supporting the Singapore Government’s ongoing programs to create employment opportunities for freshers and mid-career professionals.

Specifically, Infosys aims to hire technology professionals, mature PMETs (professionals, managers, executives, and technicians) from technology and non-technology backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities to create a “skilled and future-ready workforce” in Singapore.

Infosys, along with Infosys Compaz (iCompaz) – a joint venture between Infosys Limited and Temasek Holdings – will hire these individuals as part of IMDA’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) program.

“We are delighted to partner with IMDA on the TeSA CLT programme which will enable us to bring onboard local talent and help implement our localisation and continuous learning strategies,” said Shaji Mathew, executive vice president at Infosys.

“Our collaboration with the Government of Singapore underscores our investment and commitment to leverage Infosys’ digital expertise to develop a highly skilled future workforce at a time when the world is trying to embrace digital at scale to navigate the post-pandemic economic reality."

Mathew concluded that the global system integrator's job creation plan “reinforces [Infosys’] commitment to [their] localisation strategy, at a global level” and anticipates growing their Singapore operations “in pace with the digital transformation journeys of [Infosys] clients".

“I would like to thank Infosys for the strong partnership and commitment to hire and train Singaporeans for in-demand technology roles including cybersecurity, software and cloud engineering,” commented Kiren Kumar, deputy chief executive of IMDA.

“Digitalisation is accelerating across the economy with an increasing demand for emerging technology roles. Our Tech Skills Accelerator (TeSA) programme aims to work closely with industry leaders to provide on-the job training to meet the skills needs across our ecosystem.”