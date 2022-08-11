Nextgen expands Okta’s cloud channel footprint in Southeast Asia

Wendy O’Keeffe (Nextgen) Credit: Nextgen

Nextgen Group has secured distribution rights for Okta’s identity cloud solutions in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, building on an existing partnership in Australia and New Zealand.

Effective immediately, Nextgen will provide Okta’s digital identity management offerings to regional partners with the aim of leveraging the distributor's cyber security expertise and value-added channel services model across Southeast Asia.

"The partnership with Okta is a testament to our commitment to deliver best-of-breed cyber security technologies to our partners and customers,” said Wendy O’Keeffe, executive vice president and managing director of Asia at Nextgen.

Nextgen’s business model involves the active management of a complementary portfolio of established and emerging technology vendors, which can offer partners innovative services across cyber security, cloud, enterprise software and data management solutions.

“Supported by our in-house IT security experts featuring ex-military cyber security professionals and proprietary CyberLab platform, we are confident that this collaboration will allow us to help our partners and customers navigate the challenges they face on their SASE, zero trust and cloud journeys in today’s dynamic working environments,” O’Keeffe added.

As outlined by O’Keeffe, CyberLAB is a browser-based virtual realisation platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that demonstrates and integrates cyber security solutions. The offering was created with the aim of helping vendors and channel partners cost-effectively showcase varied technologies in "safe and controlled" environments, customised for a specific use case.

Okta hopes the expanded partnership will support its expansion plans for the region.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Nextgen Group and pleased to be extending the alliance further into the Asia markets,” said Chee Keong Law, director of partners and alliances across Asia Pacific at Okta. “With Nextgen Asia onboarded as a strategic distribution partner, Okta can now satisfy the business transformation needs of a wider pool of enterprise customers through Nextgen’s channel services model.”

Okta has been doubling down on its investment in Southeast Asia recently, making moves like a shift of leadership from Australia to Singapore with the appointment of Law and senior vice president and general manager Ben Goodman.

Additionally, early last year the vendor on-boarded Exclusive Networks to distribute their products and services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The strategy aligns with the continued trend of hybrid working in Asia, which has seen organisations seeking solutions to accurately authenticate employees wherever they are, be it remote or on-premises in the office.