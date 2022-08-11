Confluent commits to APAC with new regional leader

Kamal Brar joins after stints at Oracle, IBM, MongoDB and most recently, Rubrik.

Kamal Brar (Confluent) Credit: Confluent

Confluent has appointed Kamal Brar as senior vice president of Asia Pacific, with the remit of strengthening the data streaming platform provider’s presence across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Singapore-based Brar brings two decades of strategic leadership experience in the enterprise technology sector, having led the expansion of both large-scale companies and start-ups, from Oracle and IBM to MongoDB and most recently, Rubrik.

He reflected that one of his key priorities would be “getting to know [Confluent’s] customers and the innovative use cases they’re deploying the platform”.

“Our continued commitment to our customers and delivering experience is top of mind, and we will continue to invest further in our support and services capabilities for the APAC region," Brar said.

"In addition, our partners play a pivotal role in building our presence in the region and we will look to double-down on focused partners to help us accelerate our revenue growth while supporting the kafka eco-system."

Larry Shurtz, chief revenue officer at Confluent, explained the appointment reflects its commitment to the region.

“Kamal is an influential leader primed to empower our teams to embody that commitment, while his smart, strategic approach will guide our success as we grow in a diverse region," Shurtz said.

In 2021, Confluent partnered with Ingram Micro to deliver event streaming platform services to customers via the channel, centred around the core markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong.

With plans in place to extend to other Asian markets later this year, the alliance centres around partners leveraging a platform which operates across multiple environments, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud.