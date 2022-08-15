Meiro of Singapore taps Ameex Technologies to deliver omni-channel experiences

Jana Marle-Zizkova (Meiro) Credit: Meiro

Meiro, a Singapore-based customer data platform provider, has partnered with Ameex Technologies in a bid to deliver “data-driven, personalised customer experiences” in Asia Pacific.

The alliance sees Ameex leverage Meiro’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) to “drive long-term value” for businesses through the management of customer data.

“The Meiro-Ameex partnership is an exciting step forward for us. Meiro helps clients to grow their business and deliver outstanding personalised experiences by eliminating data silos and activating customer data seamlessly across online and offline touch points,” said Jana Marle-Zizkova, co-founder and CEO of Meiro.

“Ameex provides a comprehensive understanding of complex marketing technology integrations alongside deep omni-channel expertise and agile delivery experience.

"Together, we harness the full potential of digital transformation to rapidly deliver scalable and cost-effective solutions for ad & marketing budget optimisation and increasing revenue streams. We place our clients on a solid path to success in an ever-fluctuating digital business landscape."

Ranga Srinivasan, president and CTO of Ameex, highlighted their commitment to “helping customers make sense out of their data and with Meiro’s CDP platform” and enable their customers to “gain actionable insights from their omni-channel customer journey”.

Additionally, he reflected that the alliance would help “further solidify” the digital transformation partner’s presence in Asia Pacific and not only serve Singapore clients but also “expand into emerging markets like Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam”.

“We look forward to combining our data-driven, strategic consulting approach with Meiro’s CDP capabilities to help our clients deliver highly personalised, timely, and seamless experiences for their customers," he added.