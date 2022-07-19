Changing of the guard as MII appoints new CEO

Sjafril Effendi and Alexander Kuntoro (MII) Credit: MII

Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII) has appointed Alexander Kuntoro as new CEO, replacing the long-serving Sjafril Effendi following more than 20 years of service as president director.



Effective immediately, the move signals a planned changing of the guard at the Indonesian technology giant -- which operates as a subsidiary of Metrodata Electronics -- and will result in Effendi now assuming a commissioner role at MII while continuing to serve as director of Metrodata Electronics.

“This regeneration is essentially from the legendary Sjafril to Alex a young, smart and talented executive who will continue the legendary success,” said Susanto Djaja, president director of Metrodata Electronics.

As noted by Djaja, the business is “extremely appreciative” of Effendi's leadership during the past 21 years in establishing MII as a “major IT company” in Indonesia, building a “solid foundation” for the organisation through “commitment and strong leadership”.

“Alex is a role model for MII leaders, and we've been preparing him for years to become CEO,” Effendi added. “With his expertise as an enterprise sales director and product solution leader, he will assist our customers and internal MII teams in aligning with the industry solution direction and market requirements.”

Going forward as a commissioner, Effendi will continue to collaborate with Kuntoro and the board of directors of MII to assist customers and principals in implementing the “eight pillars’ solutions”. This specifically focuses on application modernisation in the context of ‘super-apps’ plus hybrid cloud deployments and open source offerings to spearhead digital transformation plans across Indonesia.

“We promise that this revitalisation will accelerate MII's growth in accordance with the company's mission, and our top objective is to continuously enhance the quality of our consultants and client service,” Effendi noted.

Meanwhile, Kuntoro takes charges as president director of MII having already served as director of the business since January 2014.

“I am humbled for being appointed as CEO,” Kuntoro said. “To aid the digital transformation journey of our customers, we must combine our own internal capabilities, culture, and structure. Our company will also continue to innovate and adapt in the digital economy in order to improve its position as one of the market leaders in Indonesia's IT industry.”