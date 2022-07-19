Bank BRI taps Google Cloud and iZeno for cloud transformation

Move into digital banking aims to better serve the wider population and accelerate financial inclusion across Indonesia.

Credit: Dreamstime

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Bank BRI), a leading microlender to micro, small and medium enterprise customers, is collaborating with Google Cloud and specialist partner, iZeno, to shape and advance its cloud journey.

The major Jakarta-based bank is moving into digital banking to better serve the wider population and accelerate financial inclusion across Indonesia.

To realise such ambitions, iZeno’s expertise in cloud infrastructure management, application modernisation, and DevOps consultancy will be leveraged to develop the bank’s cloud transformation and open banking strategy.

"We are delighted to be a Google Cloud partner, which has enabled us to gain Bank BRI's trust and support in attaining their primary objective of becoming a leader in digital banking," said Deddy Johari, managing director of iZeno Teknologi Indonesia.

To fulfil the bank’s transformation objectives, iZeno deployed Google Cloud solutions such as Google Workspace and Apigee, supported further by the roll-out of the Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) tool.

Apigee was selected as the "pivotal platform" to accelerate the onboarding of application programming interfaces (APIs) and data integration while Atlassian was used as an end-to-end solution for enabling ease of collaboration, development, testing and the deployment of applications in a DevOps environment.

For data migration, iZeno also worked closely with Google Cloud on a data analytics modernisation proof of concept (POC). As part of the POC, iZeno is currently developing two applications as a framework and template to onboard more data sources onto Google Cloud.

In November 2020, Logicalis acquired Singapore-based iZeno -- a specialist in application modernisation, DevOps and hybrid cloud solutions -- as part of plans to enhance digital transformation capabilities across Asia.

As revealed by Channel Asia, the move was designed to position Logicalis as a leading provider of digital solutions both regionally and globally, underpinned by an expanded portfolio of services offerings.

Founded in 2003, iZeno goes to market as a leading partner of Red Hat and Atlassian among other key vendor alliances, housing more than 85 employees across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. The business has delivered over 500 enterprise solutions for 300 customers across finance, manufacturing, banking and gaming sectors, in addition to healthcare, telecom and retail industries.