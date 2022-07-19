AvePoint recruits channel leaders to fuel Asian and global expansion plans

Heather Murray joins as chief channel officer and Angela Choo is appointed vice president of channel for Asia.

Heather Murray and Angela Choo (AvePoint) Credit: AvePoint

AvePoint has named Heather Murray as chief channel officer and Angela Choo as vice president of channel for Asia – two seasoned channel executives who are tasked to lead the independent software vendor’s (ISV) growing partner ecosystem business.

Specifically, Murray will lead the company’s efforts to expand relationships with managed service providers (MSP), solution providers, and systems integrators, grow the Global Partner Program, and accelerate global distribution networks and cloud marketplace presence.

Murray joins AvePoint following 24 years of service at distribution giant TD Synnex, bringing more than 30 years of experience in channel management, demand generation, partner recruitment, brand management and building high performance teams in the process.

“I am excited to join AvePoint at this important moment in the company’s history as it continues to invest and expand its global channel business,” said Murray.

“With my experience in leading go-to-market and sales strategy, organisational transformation, marketing, and partner recruitment, I look forward to helping AvePoint build on its strong foundation to further capitalise on collaboration security revenue opportunities."

Meanwhile, Choo is a seasoned channel executive with more than 20 years of experience leading business alliances, managed services, business development, partner management and go-to-market strategy.

Choo previously led the Asia Pacific business and managed strategic partnerships at BitTitan, and has also held leadership positions at Microsoft in Singapore where she drove small and medium sized business transformation.

Prior to that, she did a five-year stint at Ingram Micro where she managed the ASEAN cloud business, launched the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and supported partner and business growth for a variety of software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers.

“Rapid digitalisation transformation in Asia Pacific is reshaping the region,” said Choo. “AvePoint together with our channel partners have a tremendous opportunity to capitalise on this transformation in Asia Pacific, and I look forward to working with partners by establishing ourselves as the trusted advisor to MSP, value-added reseller, cloud consultants and IP co-creators in expanding their cloud offerings and profitability.”

As part of its continued investment in evolving its channel business, AvePoint also launched its Certified AvePoint Professional Services (CAPS), building upon the newly launched AvePoint Certification Program which in six months has resulted in “1,100 certifications and over 3,000 hours of training completed”.

As a result, more partner engineers, pre-sales teams and product specialists have been trained in AvePoint’s leading technology to grow the partner ecosystem, which has expanded to “over 3,500 partners and over 100 distributors and cloud marketplaces” since launching the Global Partner Program one year ago.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heather and Angela to the AvePoint team,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang, co-founder and CEO of AvePoint. “Elevating our indirect sales business and prioritizing it across our entire company is one of our key areas of growth, and with Heather and Angela’s leadership we will continue to invest in a world-class channel program.”