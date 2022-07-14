DZS boosts ASEAN presence with ACA Pacific

Distributor will deliver DZS portfolio of solutions across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Credit: Dreamstime

DZS, a provider of access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, has formed a strategic distribution partnership with ACA Pacific in a bid to strengthen its presence in ASEAN.

The agreement sees the distributor deliver DZS next-generation Access Edge, Home Edge and Mobile and Optical Edge systems and the DZS Cloud platform to service provider and enterprise customers across Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

Specifically, ACA Pacific will distribute solutions from the DZS Velocity Access Edge portfolio, including DZS XCelerate and software-defined Passive Optical Networks (PON) infrastructure, DZS Helix Home Edge portfolio and in-home WiFi solutions.

“DZS is looking forward to working with ACA Pacific Technology, a long-time market leader with an impressive reseller network, excellent technical support and experience in major industries including media, financial services, public sector, hospitality, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and education,” said Boon Kiat Choo, director of Channel Management in Asia Pacific at DZS.

“Their expert engineering staff and exceptional sales team are the perfect complement to DZS technology as we look to offer our mutual customers and channel partners the best value-added services available to accelerate speed to market, optimise network cost and performance, and provide the ultimate subscriber experience."

The distributor is seeing an appetite among communications service providers for future-proof network upgrades that can meet increasing bandwidth and subscriber experience requirements while leveraging existing investments, and has already integrated DZS technology with several service provider partners and systems integrators in Indonesia.

Derrick Tan, sales manager at ACA Pacific outlined the distributor’s focus on delivering a “competitive edge” and “flexible and interoperable market-leading solutions from DZS” for its customers.

The partnership will also tap on ACA Pacific’s ability to “select and integrate the ideal ‘best-of-breed’ hardware and software solutions” according to their customers’ changing business dynamics.

“DZS multi-gigabit fibre-to-the-home optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs) and WiFi Mesh gateway solutions, along with their portfolio of network orchestration, automation and customer experience software-as-a-service solutions, are ideal for the many service providers in our region looking to upgrade their infrastructures and become the ultimate ‘experience provider’ enabling services like gaming, AR/VR, telemedicine, virtual conferencing and the metaverse,” Tan explained.

“We have already successfully integrated DZS technologies with service providers and are looking forward to more success going forward.”