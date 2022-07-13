Symbio and Cisco launch new Webex Calling solution in Singapore

A telco-first in Singapore, the solution is available to Cisco's partners and customers.

Rene Sugo (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Symbio has partnered with Cisco to launch a unified communications solution for Cloud Connect for Webex Calling, available to the vendor's channel partners and customers in Singapore.

Representing a telco-first in the city-state, Cisco resellers will be equipped to deliver a “simple, cost-effective” cloud communications solution for Webex Calling, enabling end users to make calls locally and globally via Symbio’s global voice network.

The cloud native solution is said to remove the need for on-premise infrastructure which reduces hardware and deployment costs to support businesses amid plans to increase cloud migration projects.

The announcement follows Symbio’s initial entry into Singapore in 2021, making it the first fully inter-connected voice carrier and voice communications software provider to build local network capabilities in the country for more than 20 years.

The latest integration in Singapore builds on Symbio’s strong partnerships with Cisco in Australia and New Zealand, where the company provides cloud native calling capabilities for customers across enterprise and government sectors.

“Bringing our unified communications offering to Singapore signifies a significant step in our regional business expansion strategy,” said Symbio co-founder and CEO Rene Sugo. “We are proud to be setting the pace for innovation and disrupting Singapore’s telecommunications sector by giving customers access to Cisco cloud calling capabilities that were not previously possible in the country.”

As a result of the agreement, Symbio’s integration with Cloud Connect for Webex Calling is set to enable Cisco resellers to deliver a "compelling end-to-end solution". With Symbio’s fully integrated, cloud PSTN (public switched telephone network) service, Webex customers can now make calls from the home, office or anywhere in the world using one global provider.

Andy Lee, country manager of Singapore and Brunei at Cisco, recognised the current trend of employees “working from everywhere” and the need for a “seamless” experience when utilising various devices for “calling, creating, sharing, or using voice or presence capabilities.”

“The ability to innovate and scale hinges on quality collaboration and communication including cloud calling," he added. "As the leader in cloud calling, Cisco and our Partners - such as Symbio - will deliver an end-to-end, secure calling experience with best-in-class innovations to customers."

Meanwhile, Iain Falshaw, chief executive of Symbio’s UCaaS division, touted that the partnership and access to Symbio’s global voice network will “unlock collaboration opportunities for businesses across Singapore".

“In the same way Symbio has provided this solution to Cisco partners in Australia and New Zealand we are very excited to be able to offer Cisco’s current and future partners in Singapore the same high-quality calling experience," he noted.