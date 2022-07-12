Ingram Micro adds Google Cloud in Southeast Asia, ramps up partner play

Ruma Balasubramanian (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud is now offering Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise to its reseller network across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The cloud services arm of the distribution giant is making its distinctive Google Cloud offerings – previously launched in the US, UK, Canada and France – exclusively available to its ecosystem in these markets for the first time.

The move bolsters the global offering of the distributor's Cloud Marketplace, with partners now having the ability to leverage Ingram Micro Cloud to grow GCP, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise businesses.

Both parties are working together to advance channel partners’ current skills and offerings, and develop new resources to support technology providers in managing end customers.

Ingram Micro Cloud will provide a range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help partners build GCP, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise practices through its partner programs, which provide end-to-end engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable systems integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs).

Victor Paradell, executive director of cloud channel sales and emerging markets at Ingram Micro Cloud, highlighted that regional partners will reap the rewards from the “strength of this collaboration to capture significant growth opportunities across Google’s end-to-end cloud services offerings".

He also shared that the distributor is “incredibly excited” for Southeast Asian partners to have “exclusive access” to the suite of Google Cloud offerings.

“With this announcement, we show our commitment to ensuring our partners have access to the best cloud productivity, collaboration and infrastructure solutions, services, and enablement benefits that allow them to unlock the digital opportunity uptake in this region, which is one of the fastest growing in the world,” added Paradell.

As a result of this expanded relationship with Google Cloud, Ingram Micro Cloud expects its partner network to have new opportunities to meet customer needs, while expanding infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities as a result.

“We’ve been experiencing unprecedented demand from businesses as they embrace the cloud to drive resilience, innovation and growth," noted Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director of Southeast Asia at Google Cloud. "This surge in cloud deployments means that the need for highly-skilled partners to advance our customers’ digital transformation goals has never been greater."

Touting Ingram Micro Cloud’s history of “establishing and scaling successful Google Cloud practices”, Balasubramaniam believes that SIs and ISVs can expect to gain “significant opportunities to deliver high-value implementation and professional services, vertical solutions, and digital transformation expertise".

“We are proud that our partners have seen impressive growth across virtually every facet of their business, and our collaboration with Ingram Micro Cloud is part of our commitment toward providing the region’s partner ecosystem with the products, services, training and go-to-market support that’s needed to accelerate our joint momentum," she added.