Versa Networks commits to Asia, recruits Rachel Ler as regional VP

Rachel Ler (Versa Networks) Credit: Versa Networks

Versa Networks has appointed Rachel Ler as regional vice president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), a first for the network security vendor amid plans to expand across the region.

Effective immediately, Singapore-based Ler is tasked with spearheading sales and market growth to meet increased demand for secure access service edge (SASE) solutions.

“We are very excited to have attracted someone of Rachel’s calibre and experience to lead our APJ regional business,” said Martin Mackay, CRO of Versa. “Demand is increasing for Versa SASE as APJ organisations look to take advantage of the differentiated benefits offered by our uniquely integrated networking and security capabilities.

“We are committed over the long term to our customers in APJ, and under Rachel’s leadership we are excited about the growth we will enjoy in the region.”

Ler joins the vendor having previously served as vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific at Commvault, holding responsibility for driving “sustainable sales growth” with a focus on solution innovation, customer experience and partner ecosystem expansion.

Drawing on more than 20 years of industry experience, Ler has also held senior roles across direct and channel sales at Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nimble Storage, NetApp, IBM and Microsoft.

“I was attracted to Versa Networks by its uniquely integrated approach toward security and networking that delivers these comprehensive services simply to customers,” Ler said.

“I am excited to join at this important time for Versa, as I see tremendous opportunity across the APJ region, especially in this highly fragmented technology space. I look forward to helping the team establish itself as the trusted advisor to customers and partners in the APJ region.”

From a technology perspective, Versa specialises in the delivery of SASE solutions across cloud and on-premises environments with expertise in SD-WAN, edge computing and next-generation firewalls.