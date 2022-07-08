New ASEAN leader targets growth at Palo Alto Networks

Credit: Dreamstime

Palo Alto Networks has appointed Steven Scheurmann as regional vice president of ASEAN with a mandate to drive revenue growth and market momentum.

Singapore-based Scheurmann joins the security vendor from KPMG having previously held the role of principal advisor, following more than 12 years at IBM in a range of senior management roles.

“Steven joins us at a time of great momentum and change,” said Simon Green, president of Japan and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) at Palo Alto Networks. “Rapid digitalisation in ASEAN is reshaping the region, bringing with it new and evolving cyber threats every day. We are glad to have him on board, and are certain that Palo Alto Networks will benefit greatly from his wide experience.”

With almost 30 years experience across Asia Pacific, Scheurmann has assisted both public and private sectors within the region with investments in technology, digital transformation and cloud adoption.

Scheurmann began his career at the Department of Immigration and Border Protection at the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, supporting the introduction of one of the world's first electronic visa systems.

The industry executive then went on to serve in senior positions with several multi-national companies and large Asian conglomerates across the region, including major software and security vendors such as Symantec, Hewlett-Packard, Multipolar Corporation and Mincom Indoservices.

“I am excited to be joining one of the largest names in cyber security and working alongside the talented Palo Alto Networks regional team to propel our ASEAN business forward and create greater value for our customers, partners and employees,” Scheurmann added.

“This is an exciting time as we are seeing an increase in the need to secure nations, enterprises and the community against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.”