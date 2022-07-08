Google Cloud builds partner ecosystem in Surabaya to bolster economic growth

Extensive partnership will see technology giant build an ecosystem in East Java to support organisations throughout digital transformation journeys.

Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud is collaborating with key ecosystem partners Pakuwon Jati, EIKON Technology, Wings Surya, Datalabs and Metrodata to advance Surabaya’s next phase of economic growth and development.

The extensive partnership will see the technology giant build an ecosystem in East Java that will support organisations of all sizes throughout their digital transformation journeys.

To grow Surabaya’s cityscape, real estate developer Pakuwon Jati will be tapping on Google Workspace -- with the help of the vendor's implementation partner, EIKON Technology -- to develop its digital infrastructure and prepare its business operations for future growth while reinforcing efforts to construct green buildings.

In addition tp using Google Workspace to enhance seamless communication and collaboration between its staff and customers, Pakuwon Jati seeks to modernise mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems on Google Cloud’s infrastructure.

“By building on Google Cloud’s local infrastructure, we expect to optimise IT costs, reduce our IT workloads’ carbon footprint, ensure zero downtime, and implement the highest security standards,” said Minarto Basuki, director of Finance at Pakuwon Jati.

By integrating its modernised ERP systems with Google Workspace, Pakuwon Jati’s employees will be able to access Google Docs and Google Sheets to edit documents with "version control and process reliability".

“Once the integration is complete, staff from Pakuwon Jati’s finance department, for instance, would be able to manage sensitive financial records in a safe, reliable, compliant, and more efficient manner,” added Basuki.

Meanwhile, in a bid to fuel smart manufacturing in East Java, Wings Surya -- a distributor of household, personal care and F&B products -- is extending its collaboration with Google Cloud and its implementation partner, Datalabs, to become a leader in Industry 4.0.

In one case, Wing Surya has to ensure the production and distribution of its ice cream brands from Glico Wings meet stringent standards for quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

Having adopted Google Workspace since 2020, the Indonesian distributor’s team of data scientists is now turning to Google Cloud’s advanced data analytics and AutoML Vision Object Detection solutions to bring intelligent imaging technology to life in a "matter of weeks".

According to Daniel Tjandra, CTO of Wings Surya, the development and deployment of intelligent imaging technology was “accelerated” by partnering with Google Cloud.

With this technology, objects across production lines and distribution channels can be detected and classified automatically and accurately, while data-driven insights and real-time alerts can be delivered to Wing Surya’s employees via mobile devices.

“These insights and alerts will then inform the predictive maintenance of freezers to avoid disruptions to delivery quantities and timelines, or prompt our staff to quickly rectify any stock keeping units with defects in shape, size, or packaging,” explained Tjandra.

Digital hub

Additionally -- with a third of Surabaya’s population being under the age of 30 -- another facet of the investment into the city is establishing itself as a hub for Indonesia’s next generation of digital talent and high-growth start-ups.

To achieve such ambitions, Google Cloud is teaming up with Metrodata Academy to organise free “Cloud Hero” training programs to equip local undergraduates with foundational skills in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Once equipped, students can pursue advanced learning paths and industry-recognised IT certifications through the Google Cloud Skills Boost platform.

The project aims to give students the opportunity to establish and exhibit proficiency in the latest digital skills to prospective employers, kickstart their careers in technology and support local organisations’ digital transformation strategies and initiatives.

Also, to make it easier for investor-backed, early-stage start-up founders in Surabaya to scale their businesses, the Google for Startups Cloud Program covers their cloud costs of up to US$100,000 for two years. For self-funded start-up founders, the program provides US$2,000 in free cloud credits for two years to help them fund the development of proof-of-concepts and showcase their products to prospective investors and customers.

These new collaborations follow Google Cloud’s alliance with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchinson to digitally transform Indonesia’s small and medium businesses (SMBs) across their business lifecycles.

“Pakuwon Jati and Wings Surya are tangible examples of how cloud and data powered innovation can drive real business and economic impact,” outlined Megawaty Khie, country director of Indonesia at Google Cloud.

“By investing in local infrastructure and forging deep partnerships with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, EIKON Technology, Datalabs, and Metrodata, Google Cloud is well positioned to serve companies of all sizes across all of Surbaya’s core industries. We believe that the cloud will unleash new digital possibilities and act as a force multiplier in driving East Java’s next phase of growth and development."

In relation to the extensive economic project, Eri Cahyadi, the mayor of Surabaya, spoke positively of Google Cloud’s presence in the city in terms of helping to “accelerate the digital transformation of various important sectors across [Surabaya].”

“We encourage the use of cloud computing to boost efficiency, effectiveness, reliability, and the security of public services and businesses alike," he stated. "We also hope that the cooperation that’s been established between the Surabaya City Government and Google Cloud can continue to be strengthened -- because with strong synergy, we can make Surabaya even greater."