Exabytes and Google Cloud team up to digitise SMEs in Southeast Asia

Tapping on Google Workspace, partnership aims to improve SMEs’ ability to digitise businesses to reduce costs, optimise processes and accelerate growth.

Kee Siak Chan (Exabytes) Credit: Exabytes

Exabytes Group has partnered with Google Cloud to develop SME Kick-Starter Bundles for small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers based in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The partnership aims to improve SMEs’ ability to digitise businesses to "reduce costs, optimise processes and accelerate growth" by tapping on Google Cloud’s cloud-native communication and collaboration platform, Google Workspace.

The three business bundles will contain applications such as Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets and Meet delivered via an integrated workspace with built-in enterprise-grade access and device management plus data protection and data encryption to establish a secure remote working environment.

Additionally, the offers come with a free domain, 50 gigabytes of back-up storage, security and management control, and local technical support. There is also an additional five per cent off for Mastercard Business Card holders who purchase the bundles using a credit card.

Overall, the bundles aim to provide SMEs with a "streamlined" set of applications and tools to accelerate business digitisation and improve collaboration between employees.

Kee Siak Chan, founder and CEO of Exabytes, highlighted the need for businesses to digitalise to “stay competitive” and observed that Southeast Asia has “the fastest pace of digital transformation in the Asia Pacific region".

Kee Siak also acknowledged that the alliance will “combine the strengths of Google Workspace, as a platform for people to connect, create, and collaborate anywhere, and Exabytes, as a regional company with local expertise and a strong track record".

“This marks a new milestone for us and our sister group of companies," he added. "We look forward to the possibilities of our partnership, and the new opportunities we will bring to SMEs to digitise their businesses and enhance their ability to grow and scale."

Meanwhile, Yuval Dvir, global director of Google Workspace Online Scaled Partnerships at Google Cloud, noted SMEs’ “diverse needs” in digitalising, such as local support and equipping employees with “innovative and flexible tools” to “connect, create, and collaborate securely on any device – whether they are returning to the office, working from home, or serving customers on the frontlines".

“Together with our partner Exabytes, we are delighted to be able to participate in the digital transformation of SMEs in the Southeast Asia region and beyond,” Dvir added.

“We are confident that SMEs will benefit from the newly launched SME Kick-Starter Bundles – which combine the Google Workspace tools that over three billion people worldwide already use and love, with Exabytes’ full-service offerings.”