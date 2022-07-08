NetApp honours high-flying digital partners in Asia Pacific

Sanjay Rohatgi (NetApp) Credit: NetApp

NetApp has honoured its high-flying partners across Asia Pacific, recognising “success in delivering new cloud experiences, unlocking greater business value for their customers, while driving impressive revenue growth”.

Acknowledged at the vendor’s Asia Pacific Partner Excellence Awards during the NetApp Partner Summit 2022, the channel was recognised for results in NetApp solution sales spanning cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and data protection, with a specific focus on FlexPod and ONTAP specialisations via the NetApp Unified Partner Program.

Two Taiwan-based partners received the biggest honours at the Awards – Zero One Technology for Distributor of the Year and HwaCom Systems as Partner of the Year. Meanwhile, clinching the Growth Partner of the Year Award was India-based Softcell Technologies Global and the Cloud Partner of the Year was awarded to Australia’s Meridian IT.

The New Account Acquisition Partner of the Year Award went to Otsuka from Japan and at the same time, another Japanese partner, Itochu Techno-Solutions, took home Service Partner of the Year.

Additionally, Singapore-based Fujitsu Asia won the GSI Partner of the Year Award. Awards for Solution Innovation saw a total of four winners – Hong Kong’s HKBN Enterprise Solutions, Indonesia’s Mitra Integrasi Informatika (MII), Japan’s Kanematsu Electronics and Korea’s KL Information Communication.

Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan at NetApp, observed that businesses are increasingly data-driven and that cloud is the “IT infrastructure of choice”. To better enable end-users who are facing IT complexities, Rohatgi reinforced the need to “constantly innovate, specialise and learn new ways to serve customers in this data-driven world.”

“We can only do this through a strong, highly capable, and energised partner ecosystem," he said. "NetApp is putting massive investments to strengthen the capabilities of our partners around the cloud. We are proud to recognise the impressive results and achievements of our partners at this awards, and may they continue to prosper with us in unlocking the best of cloud for our customers."

Over the last year, NetApp has evolved its Unified Partner Program by repositioning it for partners “to sell solutions, not just products, to address emerging customer demands and challenges in a data-driven digital world powered by the cloud".

Using NetApp solutions, Rohatgi said partners are tasked to help enterprises transition to the next stage of their digital transformation journeys and "unlock the power of data wherever it resides", whether that be on-premises, in multiple public cloud environments, or "anywhere in between".