New channel leader takes charge of Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware

Stephen Robinson (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware has appointed Stephen Robinson as leader of Partner and Commercial Business across Southeast Asia and Korea (SEAK), tasked with driving cloud transformation growth via the channel.



Singapore-based Robinson -- who replaces Fan Qu in the role following his transition to a regional position in late 2021 -- will work closely with an ecosystem housing global and local system integrators, cloud providers, solution experts and distributors to help capitalise on increased customer demand for cloud offerings in the region.

“Stephen brings a unique blend of leadership and industry experience to the team through his numerous years of experience and we are confident that his sales prowess will take the VMware’s channel partner ecosystem to a new zenith of success,” said Paul Simos, vice president and managing director of SEAK at VMware.

Robinson joined VMware in 2021 as director of Multi-Cloud across SEAK with the responsibility of increasing adoption of multi-cloud solutions and driving customer consumption alongside sales leaders and service partners.

Prior to joining VMware, Robinson held senior leadership roles at Collins Airspace and BT across a variety of channel and sales positions with expertise in enterprise IT and managed services.

“Supporting and growing along with the partner community is crucial to the success of VMware as we help customers with their digital transformation,” Robinson added. “I look forward to adding more value to the ecosystem by working closely with the partners to deliver best-in-class solutions and experiences to our customers in the region.”