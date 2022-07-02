Apple has reportedly hit a major iPhone roadblock with ‘failed’ 5G modem

Development snag means Apple will have to rely on Qualcomm for the iPhone 15's 5G chip.

Credit: Dreamstime

Apple's development of its own 5G modem has reportedly failed, which means the company will need to lean heavily on suppliers for the iPhone 15 generation in 2023. Bad news for Apple, but excellent news for Qualcomm, which is destined to get the entire contract.

This is all according to the supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid record of Apple launch predictions but is particularly good at this type of industry/supplier news.

Kuo tweeted yesterday that, according to his latest survey, Apple's own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed (our emphasis) and this will bump Qualcomm's share of the supply contract for the late-2023 iPhones from an estimated 20 to 100 per cent.

Kuo goes on to explain the potentially lifesaving significance of this news for Qualcomm, which now has time to grow its other businesses to compensate for the loss of the iPhone contract when Apple does eventually roll out its own modem. But Macworld readers will be more interested in the effect on Apple.

