New Relic launches new global partner program

Has expanded multi-cloud support off the back of its recent integration with Microsoft Azure.

Stewart Cochrane (New Relic) Credit: New Relic

Observability vendor New Relic has launched a new global partner program that will focus on its recent foray into the multi-cloud sphere.

The updated program will offer expanded multi-cloud support based on its recent partnership with Microsoft Azure, a move that removed Amazon Web Services' (AWS) exclusivity as the default cloud provider for New Relic’s platform.

The new program was recently hinted at by Stewart Cochrane, New Relic's Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) senior director of channels and alliances, telling ARN that the Azure alliance would "open up and scale" the partner ecosystem, especially among born-in-the-cloud players and developer specialists.

“New Relic Partner Stack represents a significant revamp to our partner strategy. It gives our partners more flexibility to help their customers accelerate the adoption of observability and deliver on key business initiatives such as cloud adoption, application modernisation and digital customer experience,” he said of the new program.

“Our channel partners enable us to scale across the APJ region and most importantly, accelerate time to value for our customers. We see our partners as a strategic extension of the New Relic team that help new and current customers put observability in the hands of every engineer, every day, at every stage of the software lifecycle.”

The new program will offer rapid adoption of New Relic Instant Observability, product integrations, tools and pre-built observability resources.

The catalogue now offers more than 470 integrations with cloud services, open-source tools, and enterprise technologies contributed and maintained by the community.

Partner benefits of the program will include eligibility for co-marketing opportunities, deal registration, margin and renewal discounts, product trials, sales tools and training, technical support and resources, technical and sales accreditations, observability campaigns, and support from partner development managers and partner engineers.