EY strengthens consulting services with new leader in Singapore and ASEAN

Gaurav Modi joins from Capgemini having previously held the position of executive vice president and managing director across Southeast Asia.

Gaurav Modi (EY) Credit: EY

EY has appointed Gaurav Modi as consulting leader of Singapore and ASEAN as the professional services giant responds to increased demand for business transformation expertise.

Effective 1 July, Singapore-based Modi is tasked with providing “strategic leadership” to the consulting services division, spanning business and technology consulting plus people advisory services. Within this context, Modi will be responsible for business performance, client service and talent development across the region.

The overall EY Consulting services unit in ASEAN houses more than 100 partners and approximately 3000 employees in EY member firms across 14 geographies.

“Gaurav is an accomplished and distinctive leader who combines both outstanding credentials and vast experience, and demonstrates a strong alignment with our culture and values,” said Liew Nam Soon, managing partner of ASEAN at EY. “He brings the ideal experience of leadership ability and consulting expertise to help our clients with their business transformation needs.”

During the past few years, Nam Soon said EY Consulting services have been “expanding rapidly”, particularly in the areas of technology, digital, innovation, analytics and cyber security.

“With Gaurav onboard, we have further consolidated our strengths in consulting and are more than ever, well-positioned to help businesses execute their transformation and growth aspirations seamlessly across the region,” Nam Soon added. “We will continue to make investments in EY people and solutions, so as to bring the best of the EY organisation to clients.”

With 22 years of consulting experience and business development capability, Modi joins EY from Capgemini having previously held the position of executive vice president and managing director across Southeast Asia, while concurrently leading the telecommunications sector in Asia Pacific and Japan.

“We are in a transformative age where leaders are adapting to a new landscape by innovating their business model, elevating their customer and workforce experiences, and finding new ways to leverage data and technology,” Modi added.

“How can organisations balance the three imperatives of putting humans at the center, leveraging technology at speed and enabling innovation at scale, as they transform to realise long-term value for their people, business and society as a whole?

“I’m excited to join EY – a truly multidisciplinary professional services organisation – and work with talented teams and ecosystem of partners to serve clients, while at the same time, propel EY to the next stage of growth.”