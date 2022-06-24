Channel chief Sandy Hogan bids farewell to VMware

Departs vendor after just two years in the channel leadership role.

Sandy Hogan (VMware) Credit: VMware

VMware’s global channel chief, Sandy Hogan, has resigned just over two years in the role as momentum heats up around its prospective acquisition by Broadcom.

Horgan first joined VMware as senior vice president of Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organisation in 2020.

Replacing the outgoing Jenni Flinders at the time, Hogan initially was tasked with ‘scaling customers for life through a connected ecosystem’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

During her tenure, Hogan focused on putting lifecycle-focus at the core of VMware's partner strategy, while incentivising partners to deliver its growing number of multi-cloud offerings.

Before joining VMware, Hogan worked at multi-cloud solutions provider Rackspace and had previously spent 15 years at Cisco.

In a statement to ARN, a VMware spokesperson said: “Sandy Hogan, has made a personal career decision to leave the company, effective July 6. We thank Sandy for her passion and commitment and wish her well. “

In the immediate future, Ricky Cooper, vice president, Global and Transformational Partners, will serve as the interim Worldwide Partner and Commercial Organisation leader.

Hogan’s departure comes amid a turbulent period for VMware following its sell-off by former parent company Dell Technologies.

Almost immediately after, chip-maker Broadcom announced its intention to acquire the virtualisation and enterprise cloud vendor in a deal worth roughly US$61 billion in stock and cash.