Tim Cook drops Apple’s biggest AR headset tease yet: ‘Stay tuned’

Tim Cook (Apple) Credit: Apple

Are you excited about Apple possibly launching an augmented reality headset? Tim Cook sure is. You probably already figured that, since Cook has offered his thoughts on AR on several occasions. And he's doing it again, this time on China Daily, a state-run news outlet in China.

In an interview, Cook says he could not be more excited about the opportunities in the [AR] space. Sort of stay tuned and you will see what we have to offer. Cook also points out that AR development is in the very early innings and that Apple's App Store has over 14,000 ARKit apps.

A transcript of the AR portion of the interview is posted below. The rest of the interview is about Cook's thoughts on the Chinese developers and innovation.