Zoom unveils latest platform evolution with Zoom One launch

Zoom is launching a slew of new offerings for customers, including a unified collaboration environment called Zoom One, as well as updated translation and transcription capabilities.

Credit: Zoom

Zoom has unveiled Zoom One, a new offering that brings together chat, phone, meetings, and whiteboarding capabilities in a single, purpose-built environment.

Users of Zoom One will be able to access Zoom's collaboration and communication tools and perform actions such as starting phone or video calls from a chat message or collaborating on a whiteboard from a Zoom desktop or Zoom room.

In a press release announcing the launch, company president Greg Tomb said that as Zoom evolved from a meeting app to a comprehensive communications platform, it was clear that introducing new packaging like Zoom One was the next step in the company's evolution.

"By bringing together chat, phone, meetings, whiteboard, and more in a single offering, we are able to offer our customers solutions that are simple to manage, so they can focus on business issues that matter most," he said.

Zoom One has six tiered plans available to customers, including Basic, Pro, Business and Enterprise versions.

Zoom One Basic provides free 40-minute Zoom Meetings for up to 100 attendees, persistent Zoom Chat for team messaging, limited Zoom Whiteboard for synchronous and asynchronous work, and real-time transcription.

Zoom One Pro provides everything Zoom One Basic offers without meeting time limits, plus cloud-based recording.

Zoom One Business provides everything Zoom One Pro offers, plus Zoom meetings for up to 300 attendees and unlimited Zoom Whiteboards.

Zoom One Business Plus provides everything Zoom One Business offers, plus Zoom Phone Pro with unlimited regional calling and Zoom's all-new translation feature.

Zoom One Enterprise and Zoom One Enterprise Plus provide everything Zoom One Business offers with larger meeting capacity and additional features, like Zoom Webinars, to help modern businesses scale. Zoom One Enterprise Plus also includes Zoom Phone Pro with unlimited regional calling.

Zoom One Basic, Pro, Business and Business Plus plans are available for purchase today, priced at $149 per year/user; $199 per year/user; and $250 per year/user respectively.

Translated and multi-language captions

Users of Zoom's new Zoom One Business Plus and Zoom One Enterprise Plus packages will have access to bidirectional translated captions. The captions will be able to translate between Chinese (simplified), Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian upon launch.

Zoom has also extended its automated captioning — the ability to caption in real-time what a speaker is saying in the same language as the one spoken — to include 10 additional languages. Automated captions previously were supported in English, but now can be displayed in the same 10 languages available for live translation.

Multi-language automated captions are available in Business Plus, Enterprise, and Enterprise Plus packages with additional support for other plans coming soon.

Zoom Apps software development kit

Zoom also announced this week that the company has opened its Zoom Apps developer programme to all developers via Zoom Apps SDK (software development kit).

Zoom Apps JavaScript software development kit (SDK) is designed to provide developers with the resources and supports the necessary infrastructure to build Zoom Apps within the Zoom platform. By using Zoom Apps SDK, developers can reach Zoom customers via Zoom App marketplace, where users can simultaneously discover and add new apps, according to the company.

Zoom says that to date, over 100 apps have been published by developer partners in its app marketplace.

"With the launch of the Zoom Apps SDK, the Zoom Developer Platform continues to expand and offer developers new ways to incorporate video communications and collaboration into their creations, transforming business workflows forever," said Zoom CTO Brendan Ittelson, in a statement.