insightsoftware hires ex-SAP Concur sales head

Focused on expanding the vendor’s presence in the region through employee hires and partner ecosystem development.

Keith Payne (insightsoftware) Credit: Supplied

US-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) vendor has appointed former SAP Concur Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) head of sales Keith Payne as sales director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



In the role, Payne will be responsible for developing insightsoftware’s APAC footprint through expanding its employee team with new hires and developing its partner ecosystem, focusing on mid-market and enterprise customer growth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Keith to the insightsoftware family,” said Shirley Riddick, general manager of APAC. “His deep-seated understanding of the space we operate in, and knowledge of the market, made him a natural candidate as we continue expanding our global footprint.”

“Keith is not only an outstanding sales leader, he shares our ambitions to transform organisations’ relationship with data. insightsoftware is committed to making financial and operational reporting and budgeting, forecasting and planning a seamless experience for CFOs and their teams and Keith’s experience is valuable in making our solutions the go-to in APAC.”

Indeed, Payne’s experience spans nearly 20 years in the tech industry. In addition to the five years he spent at SAP Concur, he also worked at Fujifilm Business Innovation Australia, NetReturn and Nuance Communications.

“The company’s incredible growth in a short span of time is a testament to the calibre of its leadership and commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience,” Payne said. “I look forward to building on this growth with the rest of the team.”

