Teradata and Ingram Micro team up to deliver multi-cloud data analytics

Credit: Ingram Micro

Teradata is collaborating with Ingram Micro to help Singapore-based organisations implement Teradata Vantage in the cloud to meet the demand for data-driven business intelligence.

The partnership is an expansion of Ingram Micro’s Southeast Asia distributorship and combines Teradata’s multi-cloud data platform -- Vantage – with its networks that allow access to these services.

The move also comes in response to growing digital adoption for "resilience and competitiveness", in which local businesses seek to execute cloud strategies more effectively by utilising "scalable, multi-cloud platforms" for more reliable management of expanding analytic workloads.

Solutions that eliminate data silos, reduce query costs across multiple clouds, and provide cross-functional and company-wide data sharing are expected to be delivered with the partnership.

Alfred Tan, senior director of Partners and Alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) at Teradata, acknowledged that COVID-19 has “accelerated the digital transformation journeys for many organisations worldwide”, particularly in Singapore with the government’s “strong push” for companies to invest in new capabilities against the changing business landscape.

“Our partnership with Ingram Micro will help businesses fully optimise their digital potential via actionable and data-driven business intelligence," he said.

The move also directly supports Singapore’s Budget 2022 announcement in which the government highlighted the nation’s priority to strengthen its digital capabilities and allocated S$200 million funds to enhance programs that build such capabilities among firms and workers.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Teradata in this region to offer its industry-leading data analytics solutions to organisations in Singapore,” added Eunice Lau, managing director of Singapore at Ingram Micro.

“Together with Teradata, we can help businesses fully realise the promise of technology by optimising the massive volumes of data they’re collecting every day and turning them into real and timely insights.”