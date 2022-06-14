Pax8 enters ASEAN with MSP mandate, spearheaded by new VP

Patara Yongvanich (Pax8) Credit: Pax8

Pax8 has appointed Patara Yongvanich as vice president of Sales as the born-in-the-cloud distributor takes aim at managed service providers (MSPs) across ASEAN.

Channel Asia can exclusively reveal that Bangkok-based Yongvanich joins the business effective immediately, having previously held the position of general manager of Sales across Asia Pacific at Rhipe.

In his new role, Yongvanich is tasked with building the distributor’s team across Asia with focus on key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“We are thrilled to welcome Patara with his extensive experience constructing and inspiring teams in Asia as we continue to expand and grow the Pax8 Asia business,” said Chris Sharp, senior vice president of Asia Pacific at Pax8. “We understand the importance of building strategies and recruiting talent locally to best meet the needs of the markets.

“Businesses in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly turning to managed service providers that can help orchestrate the end-to-end journey to the cloud. Pax8 is well-positioned to enable that growth.”

Drawing on more than 25 years of market experience across Southeast Asia, Yongvanich joins the business with expertise in the “strategic positioning and deployment” of enterprise software applications and subscription-based cloud services.

Notably, Yongvanich specialises in helping channel partners optimise “critical business processes” to drive top line growth together with bottom line profitability, having held senior management roles at Rhipe, Microsoft and SAP.

“I’m thrilled to join Pax8, an organisation with proven global best practices around channel transformation and one that is fully commitment to our local markets in Asia,” Yongvanich added.

“Joining this fast-growing team when businesses need cloud services more than ever in the Asian market is exciting. We see endless opportunities to digitise businesses and enable them to grow and scale with the benefits Pax8 provides through its MSPs.”

The appointment of Yongvanich comes less than two months after Pax8 launched into Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) armed with a cloud commerce marketplace, a strong executive line-up and an acquisitive commitment to overhaul traditional distribution practices for MSPs.

Created as a born-in-the-cloud distributor in 2012, the Denver-based business is ripping up the rule book in relation to cloud provisioning, support and billing, taking direct aim at traditional supply chain incumbents in the process.

Central to such expansion efforts in A/NZ will be an executive team housing James Bergl as vice president of Business Development and Tracy Lacewell as vice president of Sales. This is in addition to an initial vendor line-up of Acronis, Check Point (email security), Bitdefender and CyberCNS, in addition to Dropsuite, Proofpoint and SentinelOne.

“As we continue to look for new ways to broaden our geographical reach, we are thrilled to announce that MSPs in A/NZ can now sign up to be a Pax8 partner,” said Nick Heddy, CRO at Pax8. “Pax8 makes it easy for partners to cloud-enable businesses and efficiently capitalise on the growth opportunities.”

With growth to be achieved both organically and by acquisition, sister publication ARN can confirm that more “best-of-breed” vendor additions are expected in the coming months, alongside market expansion beyond trans-Tasman borders into ASEAN.

From a personnel standpoint, Sharp runs company operations from a regional base in Brisbane, leading the overall team and managing corporate decision-making across Asia Pacific, with a remit spanning India to New Zealand.

Sharp joined the business with more than 30 years of industry experience in building subscription-based channel ecosystems, having most recently held the position of chief strategy officer at Rhipe for over six years. Prior to this, Sharp spent more than decade in partner-facing roles at Microsoft across Asia Pacific, in addition to management positions at Red Hat, CITEC, OGen Pacific and SASTEK.