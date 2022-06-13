Globe Telecom deploys Netcracker to bolster managed services

Raul Macatangay (Globe Telecom) Credit: Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom has chosen Netcracker Managed Services to upgrade its support services and maintain a higher level of operational efficiency for its base of more than 80 million customers.

The Filipino telecommunications giant will tap on Netcracker’s operations automation framework and variety of managed services that cover mission-critical processes such as order fulfilment, monitoring and performance management to meet ongoing business objectives.

“It’s a major validation for us that Globe Telecom has chosen to continue working with Netcracker to bring stability to their operations,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager of Netcracker. “We look forward to strengthening our presence within Globe and helping them to remain one of the leading operators in the Asia Pacific region.”

The partnership is set to deliver “faster issue resolution, improved order processing time and significantly lower platform costs” for the telco operator.

“Netcracker Managed Services allows us to uplift OSS performance metrics, lower support costs and improve customer service,” added Raul Macatangay, CIO at Globe Telecom. “This helps us to be more proactive, realise both Capex and Opex savings and deliver a much more streamlined and improved experience for our customers.”

The alliance comes less than three months after Globe formed a US$350 million joint venture partnership with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) and Ayala Corporation to “develop, construct and operate” new data centre projects in the Philippines.

Terms of the agreement has resulted in STT GDC and Ayala subscribing to new shares in KarmanEdge, a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Globe that will house the carved-out data centre business.

With the potential to expand by up to 100MW capacity in the mid to long-term, Globe will remain the largest shareholder with a 50 per cent ownership, followed by STT GDC with 40 per cent and Ayala taking up the balance.

The capital infusion by the new partners will result in a post-money valuation of KarmanEdge at over US$350 million. Globe will receive proceeds of US$100 million from the transaction with the remaining capital injected to be utilised by the business for “future expansion and growth”.