Maxis launches new VoIP business offering in Malaysia

Paul McManus (Maxis) Credit: Maxis

Maxis has unveiled its new Voice over IP (VoIP) offering -- Managed Voice -- which is a fully managed IP-PBX solution that allows companies to use a fixed business number on mobile devices, supported by a flexible subscription model.

The launch is aligned with the telco’s goal of digitalising communications systems for all businesses in Malaysia, while enabling remote work and ensuring business continuity. According to Maxis, by leveraging the “long-term benefits and scalability” of digitalised voice solutions, organisations can "future-proof" communications systems in the digital era.

Paul McManus, chief enterprise business officer of Maxis, observed that VoIP will become the “future of communications technology".

He also highlighted that the benefits of VoIP adoption -- such as better call quality and being contactable anywhere -- will enable businesses to “immediately deliver the best experiences for customers, and ensure greater cost efficiency, allowing them to focus on driving business outcomes".

“With our wide range of converged enterprise offerings and latest innovations, the right expertise, and the best network, we are helping organisations to always be ahead in a rapidly changing business landscape,” he said.

Maxis Managed Voice comes at a time when Malaysia is set to implement Fixed Number Portability (FNP) which will impact the broader broadband, data and technology segments due to convergence.

With the new offering, Maxis hopes to increase the choice of services and packages for these segments while allowing customers to maintain their existing fixed telephone number when changing service providers, especially when businesses rely on fixed lines as their main sales channels.