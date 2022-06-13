Wasabi Technologies firms up Asian expansion with Singapore region and new leader

Michael King to serve as vice president and general manager of the region.

Credit: Dreamstime

Wasabi Technologies has opened a new storage region in Singapore, representing the vendor's fourth in Asia Pacific and 13th globally following launches in Tokyo, Osaka, and most recently Sydney.

At the same time, Wasabi has appointed Michael King to serve as vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific, tasked to lead the next stage of the vendor's growth in the region.

King will be based in the cloud storage provider’s Tokyo headquarters to drive the expansion of Wasabi’s go-to-market team, while "building and activating" revenue generating channels and partnerships -- including NTT Communications Corporation, DIS, Highreso, NESIC -- and to engage cloud storage customers across the area.

King joins Wasabi after leading SAS Institute in Japan, on top of holding key leadership roles in the region for Sterling Commerce, Borland, Citrix, Autodesk and Rakuten.

“Wasabi is one of the most impressive, high-growth companies in the world with a superior cloud storage solution and a pacesetting channel program," King said. "There could not be a more exciting time for me to join Wasabi and take its Asia Pacific operations to the next level.

“The simplicity and affordability of Wasabi hot cloud storage positions customers and partners for commercial success, and I am excited to grow our team and build the infrastructure to support our market prominence across Asia Pacific."

The new storage region and leadership appointment comes as Wasabi seeks to reaffirm its commitment to the Asian market and scale to meet the demand for cloud storage while being in closer proximity to its customer and partner network.

“It’s no secret that Asia Pacific is leading the digital revolution, and Wasabi is uniquely positioned to help organisations in the region capitalise on the enormous opportunity the cloud presents," added David Friend, co-founder and CEO of Wasabi.

"The addition of Michael is a critical step as we fortify Asia Pacific operations and initiate our next phase of growth at a time when we are seeing incredible demand for our low cost, high performance, secure storage. His expertise is unmatched."