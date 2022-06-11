SS&C Blue Prism snags ex-Telstra adviser as APAC telco and utilities VP

Saranjit Singh (SS&C Blue Prism) Credit: SS&C Blue Prism

Robotic process automation (RPA) software vendor SS&C Blue Prism has appointed former Telstra senior adviser Saranjit Singh as vice president of telecommunications and utilities for Asia Pacific (APAC).



Reporting to senior vice president and general manager of APAC Mike Cawsey, Singh will lead SS&C Blue Prism’s growth in the telco and utility space in the newly created role.

The vendor also said that Singh’s role will act as “a crucial part in driving the company’s next phase of growth as SS&C Blue Prism expands its presence in in the region."



He previously spent three years at Telstra as its senior adviser for enterprise solutions. Prior to this, he has held a number of directorial, managerial and consultant roles at Microsoft, Oracle, Optus , Lucent Technologies and Valona Group.



“We are incredibly excited to have Saranjit join the team. With his experience in the telecommunications and utilities industries, he is exactly who we need to lead this next chapter at SS&C Blue Prism,” Cawsey said.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, we have found that enterprise organisations are concerned about meeting growth goals due to challenges in maintaining productivity. With staff and skills shortages across all industries, the need for RPA and IA [intelligent automation] has never been greater. Through Saranjit and his team our aim is to help companies to fulfil this need.”

In addition to his growth responsibilities, Saranjit also said sustainability will be a key driver during his tenure.

“With Australia’s push for a net zero emission rate by 2050, it is an exciting time to be joining SS&C Blue Prism. Through the use of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation it is more possible than ever for Australia to reach this goal,” he added.

Saranjit’s appointment comes months after SS&C Blue Prism launched its Connect Partner Portal back in April, with the platform expected to aid partners in connecting with channel players to help design and implement automation.